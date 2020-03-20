The official opposition Party proposes a rent free period due to the COVID-19 out break

Windhoek, March 20-The leader of the official opposition McHenry Venaani yesterday at press conference proposed that the government should give a rent break to tenants, loan and mortgages as part of the measures to soften the economic blow of COVID-19 on house holds.

He further stated that this will ease the financial burden on households. At least a loan payment holiday for at least a month that will help people pay their rent, mortgages and loans in the wake of this outbreak. He also called on municipalities to reconnect disconnected water accounts as it will help with sanitation.

This would ease financial burden on households and enable them to be more prepared in ways to contain the virus. In Corona virus affected countries such as Belgium and Portugal are considering a rent free holiday.

Compile by Julia Jeremiah Nekwaya

