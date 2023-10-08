Namibia inaugurates new substations, transmission lines to advance regional energy infrastructure

Trending Now
October 8, 2023

OMUSATI, Namibia, Oct. 8 — Namibia inaugurated two new substations and a 190 km interconnector overhead transmission line in an event held in northern Namibia on Friday.

The Kunene Substation, located just 30 km south of the Angola-Namibia border at the Ruacana Power Station, and the Omatando Substation in Ongwediva are now seamlessly connected by the overhead transmission line. These facilities were constructed by the Chinese firm Sinohydro in partnership with a local partner.

Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, said that the event signifies more than the inauguration of substations and transmission lines; it symbolizes “inaugurating a brighter future for Namibia and, by extension, for Southern Angola.” According to Alweendo, these substations and transmission lines serve as vital highways that will bring electricity to every part of the country and facilitate regional integration.

“As we expand our network, we open doors to greater trade opportunities, collaboration, and growth with Angola. These infrastructures certainly allow for future trade to be strengthened between our two countries,” he said, adding that the Kunene Substation will serve as the connection point between Namibia and Angola.

At the event, Zhang Xiaojun, an official from Sinohydro’s Corporate and Adoptive Building Land Construction, said that the projects represent a crucial milestone in advancing the region’s energy infrastructure. He also noted that the project provided employment for 300 locals and supported Namibian subcontractors and suppliers.

Kahenge Haulofu, the managing director of Namibia’s power utility, NamPower, said that the project, valued at 1 billion Namibian dollars (about 51.3 million U.S. dollars) and initiated in June 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, is historic as it marks the utility’s largest collaboration with a Chinese firm aimed at strengthening northern Namibia’s energy infrastructure. Haulofu commended the contractors and partners for delivering and ensuring a secure supply of electricity.

It’s worth noting that the majority of Namibia’s electricity is generated through hydropower, and 61 percent of Namibia’s energy is imported.  (Xinhua)

