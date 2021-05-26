ECOWAS mediation team leaves for Mali

ACCRA, May 26 — The mediation team of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan left Ghana Tuesday on a mission to Mali following the detention of civilian leaders by the military.

Jonathan flew out in a Ghana Air Force flight, accompanied by Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission Francis Behanzin, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and other officials of the ECOWAS Commission.

The former Nigerian leader had been attending the two-day sensitization workshop of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, a peace-building and conflict mediation advisory body of the sub-regional bloc in the Ghanaian capital when the latest development in Mali started.

“The crisis in Bamako is multi-dimensional, and the heads of state have designated Jonathan as the mediator so we are going there to know what has happened again,” said Behanzin, a former army general from Benin. (Xinhua)