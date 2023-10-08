Namibian Communal Farmers Face New Challenges in Angola

NDN Staffer

LUANDA, Oct. 8 — Namibian communal farmers who have traditionally migrated into Angola in search of pastures for their livestock are facing new restrictions as the Angolan government clamps down on illegal cattle herders in the country. This development comes in response to changing weather patterns attributed to global warming, which have led to a decline in available pastoral land and are impacting the seasonal migration of farmers.

For many years, farmers like Immanuel Nangolo have relied on the lush pastures of Angola to sustain their herds when grazing land in Namibia becomes scarce. Nangolo, who owns a herd of 300 cattle, has found the fertile grazing land in Angola to be both sufficient and accessible for his livestock. However, the recent restrictions introduced by the Angolan government have made it increasingly challenging for him to move his cattle freely across the border.

One of the key issues that Namibian farmers are encountering is the presence of fenced land in Namibia, which limits the ability of cattle to graze freely. In contrast, the vast expanse of open grazing land in Angola has historically been an attractive destination for Namibian farmers.

Walde Ndevashiya, the governor of Namibia’s Ohangewna region, which shares a border with Angola, explained that Namibian communal farmers have been permitted to graze their cattle in Angola. However, some farmers have started to construct permanent structures, such as fences and buildings, in Angola, which goes against the agreements in place.

Ndevashiya noted that the establishment of permanent structures disrupts the natural replenishment of grasslands, making it difficult for grazing areas to recover properly.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, Namibia has taken steps to address it diplomatically. The country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Ndaitwah, has engaged with her Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, the Minister of External Relations, to find a solution to the problem.

Ambassador Penda Naanda, the Namibian government spokesperson on the matter, emphasized that Namibia, being a drought-prone country, relies on its farmers’ ability to access grazing land in Angola during dry periods.

While certain challenges have arisen in Angola regarding the use of land by Namibian farmers, both nations are actively engaged in negotiations to find a resolution. The issue underscores the complex interplay between changing climate patterns, land usage, and international cooperation, as these two neighbouring countries work together to address the needs of their farmers and sustain their agricultural communities.