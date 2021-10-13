Trending Now
National

Still Enough Shares for Everybody – MTC

October 13, 2021

WINDHOEK, OCT 13 – MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, has allayed fears of shares-shortages, assuring the public that despite the high uptake of MTC shares which is currently exceeding expectations, there are still enough shares for every Namibian who wishes to apply for them.

MTC’s Initial Public Offering opened on 20 September and will close on 1 November 2021.

“We wish to assure the public that there are still enough shares available for everybody to APPLY FOR,” said
Ekandjo.

MTC has made available 367, 500,000 shares at a share price of N$8.50 per share. A minimum of 200 shares
need to be applied for when applying for MTC’s shares for N$1,700.00 per application. – NDN Staffer

