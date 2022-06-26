Man hangs himself on stairs at workplace in Walvis Bay

Trending Now
Crime

June 26, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 26 June 2022 – A 25-year-old Namibian man from Narraville, Walvis Bay was found hanging at his workplace Rhino Logistics in Langer Heinrich Street, New Industrial Area on Sunday morning around 09h00

It is alleged that Sidonio Gregory Languni (deceased) was found by his manager hanging on a rope that was tied to an iron railing on the stairs.

The deceased was allegedly left at work on Saturday at around 13h00 by the manager.

However, at around 03h00 on Sunday morning, the manager received an alert from the G4S guards of an alarm that went off but there were no suspicious movements observed.

At about 09h00 when the manager arrived at the office, he discovered the lifeless body of the deceased hanging on the stairs.

According to the report by Police Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the deceased left a suicide note and his next of kin were informed.

Police investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News

