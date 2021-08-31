Star African Football player to watch: Gassan Ahadme

WINDHOEK, AUG. 31 — Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing Moroccan forward Gassan Ahadme in EFL League One action, as ESPN features a live match from the 2021-22 season on the evening of Monday 6 September.

Ahadme, 20, was born in Vic, Spain, and has been on the books of Premier League club Norwich City since early 2019, having cut his teeth in youth football with amateur Spanish club Gimnastic de Manresa.

The Moroccan youth international joined Norwich as an 18-year-old and represented them across under-23 and under-18 levels. He also spent time on loan at Real Oviedo B in the last season.

Ahadme rose to prominence in pre-season for 2021-22, as he went to Portsmouth on trial and earned rave reviews for his intelligent forward play, showing great technique, tactical understanding, and a keen eye for goal.

This secured him a loan deal from the Canaries to Pompey for the duration of this season, with the youngster hoping to learn the ropes in the EFL League One and return to Norwich at the end of the campaign as a more complete and experienced player.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley explained: “[Ahadme] brings other people into the game and his movement is incredibly intelligent. He’s really good at finding his own space.

“I look at the guys in our squad and we need a link player like him at the top end of the pitch to combine with our other forwards. We’re really pleased to add him to the group and he certainly provides a different option to what we already have, while giving us tactical flexibility.”

The 20-year-old said: “It’s been really good from the first day because all the team and staff have given me confidence. Going into a team in the middle of the season can be difficult, so being here from the beginning has been nice.

“New players have been coming in and I’ve already been able to build some really nice relationships with them. The manager has told me what he’s looking for me to do on the pitch and the staff has given me a lot of advice on what I do best and what I’m doing wrong.

“I would describe myself as a hard-working player, who can do different jobs. I like getting into the box and trying to score goals – that’s the most important thing. I don’t like setting targets, but the only thing I can say is that I will always work hard and give 100 percent.”

Ahadme will hope to feature strongly for Portsmouth when they take on Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on the evening of Monday 6 September 2021, a game you can catch LIVE on ESPN.

