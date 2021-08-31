Trending Now
Home National Namibia offers amnesty to illegal gun owners
Namibia offers amnesty to illegal gun owners
National

Namibia offers amnesty to illegal gun owners

written by Derdy August 31, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 31 — Namibia on Tuesday offered one month of amnesty to country folk as well foreign nationals in the country in possession of unregistered arms, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana announced.
Speaking on the amnesty day which is enshrined in the African Union agenda for silencing guns in the continent, Kawana said all people in Namibia, regardless of their residence status, are hereby called upon to surrender their unlicensed firearms, armaments, or ammunition held in contravention of the law.
According to Kawana, any person who complies with this call will be exempted from prosecution, during the amnesty month, starting Sept. 1 to 30, 2021.
“After the expiry of the amnesty period, the police will show no mercy in apprehending those who are in possession of unlicensed firearms, armaments, or ammunition. We will ensure that they are successfully prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned,” he warned. “Namibia must continue to be a beacon of peace, safety and security. Therefore, the initiative is aimed at achieving this objective.” (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) Namibia’s central bank to undertake...

August 2, 2021

Horses in Norway slaughtered because of drought crisis

August 13, 2018

Google unveils next-generation Assistant

May 8, 2019

Exhibition to portray Namibian Identity Through Textiles

June 5, 2019

Israeli official says U.S. security warnings on China...

January 21, 2019

Volkswagen recalls defective Lamborghini vehicles in China

February 9, 2019

China releases 20,000 tonnes of pork from central...

March 20, 2020

CFC retains tourney trophy while DTS makes history

February 11, 2020

China’s swift control of COVID-19 offers hope for...

March 26, 2020

China to issue white paper on poverty alleviation

April 5, 2021