WWE weekly programme preview, 1-7 September 2021

WINDHOEK, AUG. 31 — Fans of the WWE can gear up for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown, and Raw shows running from Wednesday 1 to Tuesday 7 September 2021.

The action begins on the morning of Wednesday 1 September with WWE NXT Episode 632. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray has moved across to the United States-based division and recently threw the gauntlet down to NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

“I have done everything there is to do in NXT UK,” said Ray. “And now I’m here to do it in NXT. Everybody is on notice, and I’ll see you again on the next episode of NXT!”

Saturday 4 September brings Episode 1150 of WWE SmackDown. The duo of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox recently claimed a stunning win over Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina to claim their place as the number one contenders for the belts.

“I guess we have to talk to Sonya Deville to try and make this happen because we not only beat them once, not twice but three times,” said Nox.

“Three and a half times,” chimed in Shotzi, “if you count your match against Tamina. Three and half times we have beaten the Tag Team Champions. It is time that we get an opportunity!”

Tuesday 7 September will feature Episode 1476 of WWE Raw. SummerSlam saw Damian Priest defeat Sheamus to become the new United States Champion, and the ‘Archer of Infamy’ is delighted to have dethroned a “bully”.

“Being a WWE Superstar, being a champion in the WWE, and dethroning a bully – and everybody knows I don’t really care for bullies, and Sheamus is just that – it felt so sweet to claim the United States title,” said Priest.

“This is what I’ve been waiting for, this is the stage I’ve always wanted. The fans brought the emotion I needed and what I wanted to feel and I’m gonna cherish this moment forever.”

Now GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (17:00), WWE 205 (21:00), and a documentary (21:30).

WWE weekly programs broadcast details, 1-7 September 2021

All times CAT

Wednesday 1 September

02:00: WWE NXT Episode 632 – LIVE on SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

Saturday 4 September

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1150 – LIVE on SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 7 September

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1476 – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 2 and WWE Channel 128