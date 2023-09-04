Standard Bank Biomass Fair to Showcase Latest Research and Innovation

NDN Staffer

Windhoek, Sept. 4 – Namibia’s Premier Biomass Event Set to Take Center Stage at Gross Barmen Resort

Namibia’s largest biomass event is set to captivate audiences at Gross Barmen Resort, Okahandja, this week’s end. With a burgeoning and dynamic industry revolving around Namibia’s rich biomass resource of encroacher bush, the 2023 Standard Bank Biomass Fair promises to be an all-encompassing affair, offering a diverse range of interests. It will showcase the latest research and innovation while treating attendees to delightful Namibian music and cuisine.

The highlight of this event is scheduled for Friday, September 8th, featuring a thrilling concert headlined by renowned Namibian artist Gazza, known for his signature blend of kwaito, dancehall, reggae, and hip hop. The open-air concert will also feature the talents of Vaughn Ahrens, Suzy Eises, Hannes Kaufmann, and DJ Cello. The musical extravaganza begins at 6 pm on Friday, with tickets available online for N$80 via WebTickets and at Pick n Pay stores nationwide, or for N$100 at the gate. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, a combination ticket covering the Expo and concert is available for N$200.

The Expo commences on Friday morning and continues until Saturday afternoon. Enthusiasts of heavy machinery will be in for a treat with live demonstrations of chippers, choppers, hammers, and other large-scale bush machinery. Exhibitors will also display charcoal and other wood products, as well as services catering to the biomass industry. Visitors can anticipate a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of food and beverage options.

The Industry Conference, taking place throughout Friday, September 8th, will bring together both Namibian and international speakers. They will delve into topics like best practices in harvesting and rangeland management, green technologies for energy generation, and developments in the charcoal sector, among others. On Thursday, September 7th, the Research Symposium will closely examine the impact of bush control on soil organic carbon and delve into product and value chain development.

The Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023 is a collaborative effort by the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), the Charcoal Association of Namibia (CAoN), and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). Its mission is to nurture and promote the flourishing biomass sector in Namibia and the broader region.

This year’s theme, “Igniting the Growth of the Biomass Sector in Namibia,” underscores the importance of this vital industry. Standard Bank is the Diamond Sponsor, and the organizers extend their appreciation to associate partners and event sponsors for their invaluable support.

Associate Partners:

– Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT)

– Bush Control and Biomass Utilization (BCBU) Project, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH

– SteamBioAfrica, funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme

– Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR)

– Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)

– German Bioenergy Association (BBE)

Event Sponsors:

– Diamond sponsor Standard Bank Namibia

– Gold sponsor DHG Vertriebs- & Consultinggesellschaft mbH

– Silver sponsor O&L Organic Energy Solutions

– Bronze sponsors Agribank, CMO, FSC, Safari Braai, and SUREBRAAI.