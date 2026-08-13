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Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers
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Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

August 13, 2026

KIEV/MOSCOW, Aug. 13– Russia and Ukraine have conducted a fresh round of exchanges of the bodies of soldiers.

Ukraine said on Thursday that the bodies of 261 people were returned to the country.

The remains, according to the Russian side, were those of Ukrainian military personnel, Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.

Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions, will work to identify the repatriated bodies, the agency said.

Russia’s RBC news outlet reported on Thursday that Moscow had received 24 bodies handed over by Kiev, citing a Russian lawmaker.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on an “all-for-all” exchange of seriously ill and wounded prisoners, soldiers under the age of 25, and the bodies of fallen soldiers during their talks in Istanbul in June 2025.

The last time the two countries exchanged the bodies of fallen service personnel was in July. (NamibiaDaily News / Xinhua)

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