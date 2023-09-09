Namibia’s Biomass Industry Gathers Momentum at Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023

Staff Reporter

OKAHANDJA, Sept. 9 – The Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023’s Industry Conference kicked off with a full house at the Gross Barmen Resort in Okahandja. Bringing together 150 delegates from across the sector, the event provided a platform to explore recent developments and chart the way forward. Concurrently, the Expo featuring 60 exhibitors commenced, running until Saturday afternoon.

“Connection” and “diversity” dominated discussions, reflecting the ever-evolving Namibian biomass industry. Colin Lindeque, Board Chair of the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), emphasized this, stating, “Summarizing the Namibian biomass industry gets harder each year, as more and more is happening. That is a testimony to how diverse and intricate this industry is becoming.”

Timo Mufeti, Environmental Commissioner, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Forestry & Tourism, highlighted the government’s eagerness to collaborate with the industry to ensure responsible bush biomass resource utilization. The aim is to achieve rangeland restoration while safeguarding environmental well-being.

Delegates recognize that the energy market holds the potential to dramatically scale up biomass utilization. Several wood pellet projects targeting export markets are in development, signalling increased global recognition of Namibia’s untapped bioenergy potential. Domestically, small-scale energy generation systems that use biomass for power production could address rural electrification challenges. Progress is also being made on the NamPower Otjikoto Biomass Project, moving closer to financial closure.

Standard Bank, serving as the Diamond Sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and the pivotal role of the biomass industry in forging a greener future. Nelson Lucas, acting CEO of Standard Bank, underlined this commitment.

Speakers acknowledged the vital role played by the GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation (BCBU) project in shaping the sector. Hon. Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), expressed gratitude for the cooperation between Namibia and Germany, which facilitated significant investments into the biomass sector. The final phase of the BCBU project, ending in March 2024, marks a successful partnership between the two countries in advancing social and economic development.

While numerous biochar projects aim to leverage carbon removal credits and agricultural improvements, the well-established biomass value chain, the charcoal industry, continues to flourish. Export volumes are steadily increasing, with a renewed focus on byproducts and investments in efficient production technologies. Membership in the Charcoal Association of Namibia has surged from 280 in 2016 to 1,617 in August 2023.

The Industry Conference commenced with a session on “Environmental Sustainability and Best Practices.” Colin Knott, a rangeland management expert, reported on a comprehensive best practice study across 30 sites spanning five biomes. This research underscores the potential for land regeneration by farmers. Neglecting heavily encroached bush, however, could lead to financial challenges. The wide array of biomes, management techniques, bush control methods, and grazing management practices poses a challenge. Nevertheless, a best practice guide is set to be published by the end of 2023.

The event began with a Research Symposium attended by 70 delegates on Thursday. In his keynote speech, Dr. Colin Stanley, NUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Partnerships, emphasized the potential of Namibia’s biomass sector to create jobs, generate revenue, address climate change, and create a vibrant future. He stressed the importance of “technovation” in the biomass sector, where innovation is coupled with technology. Dr. Stanley mentioned the SteamBioAfrica Initiative, exploring the torrefaction of biomass for sustainable fuel, as a promising endeavour.

The audience also gained insights into eco-friendly solutions with MycoHAB’s pilot project, which cultivates edible mushrooms using mycelium technology and utilizes waste for building materials. The project showcases the potential for water-efficient mushroom cultivation as a sustainable food source. Furthermore, the substrate used to grow mushrooms can be transformed into mycobricks, suitable for building. These mycobricks offer eco-friendly housing solutions for Namibia’s future.

Chad Goodwin, a US-American carbon expert from Facet Power, provided a glimpse into the future, highlighting the potential of nanocarbon structures in hydrogen storage and transportation. Namibia’s prospects in this arena appear bright, given its access to lithium, carbon, and silicon-rich sands.

The Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023 promises to be a forum for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in Namibia’s biomass industry.