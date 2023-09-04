Namibia’s Young Environmental Champions: ‘Little Green Ambassadors’ Initiative Unveiled

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 4 – The Old Mutual Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, “Little Green Ambassadors.” This initiative is targeted at schools and learners throughout Namibia, aiming to empower the younger generation to become environmental heroes and champions of sustainability.

The Old Mutual Foundation will sponsor 56 trees for two primary schools in each region. Each school will receive two trees along with the necessary resources to care for them over a three-month period.

After three months, a panel of judges will evaluate the schools’ efforts in nurturing their trees. Prizes include First place with a reward of N$20,000, second place with N$15,000, third place with N$10,000, fourth place with N$5,000, and fifth place with N$3,000.

The Little Green Ambassadors initiative invites all primary schools and learners to complete an online form, accompanied by a 30-second video shared via +264 81 661 0858, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation by September 22, 2023. By participating, individuals have the opportunity to win two Old Mutual Foundation trees for their school and designate a Little Green Ambassador who will lead efforts in nurturing the trees and raising awareness about environmental issues within their school and community.

Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, expresses her enthusiasm for the initiative by stating, “The Little Green Ambassadors initiative represents our commitment to building a brighter future for Namibia, one tree at a time. We believe in the potential of young minds to bring about meaningful change. By empowering our youth, we are sowing the seeds of environmental responsibility and nurturing a generation that understands the importance of sustainability.” – Namibia Daily News