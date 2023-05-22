Namibia’s Vibrant Markets: Unique Souvenirs and Treasures to Discover

Staff Writer

Namibia is a country that offers more than just memories and experiences; its bustling markets showcase a diverse array of local craftsmanship and talent. Here are some must-have items to explore during your shopping adventures:

Wooden Delights: Namibia is renowned for its wooden products, sought-after as both souvenirs and decorative pieces. From intricately carved masks and bowls to captivating figurines and home decor, you’ll find various choices in size, colour, shape, and design. Melodies and Rhythms: Music enthusiasts and decor enthusiasts alike will be captivated by the selection of musical instruments available. Explore flutes, drums, rattles, and even antique treasures like xylophones and marimbas, perfect for playing or adorning your living space. Namibian Wine: Indulge in Namibia’s thriving wine culture by bringing home a bottle of their local concoction, mataku. For those seeking more potent libations, walende, with its higher alcohol content, is preferred. Consider gifting a bottle of otaku, made with fermented millet, to share a taste of Namibia’s unique flavours. Vivid Fabrics: Namibia offers a captivating array of multicoloured fabrics that will capture your heart. These fabrics are used to create stunning clothing, tapestries, quilts, and tablecloths, all displaying the traditional artistry of the country. Their beauty is enhanced by the use of natural dyes, making them cherished and durable keepsakes. Makalani Seed Creations: Discover the artistry of Namibian artisans who skillfully craft handmade products using makalani seeds derived from palm trees. From bracelets and necklaces to keyrings and other charming knick-knacks, these affordable treasures are ideal mementoes. By purchasing these items, you support small local communities across the country.

Embrace the richness of Namibian craftsmanship and take-home unique pieces that embody the spirit of this beautiful country. Explore the markets, indulge in the culture, and leave with memories encapsulated in these one-of-a-kind treasures. – Namibia Daily News