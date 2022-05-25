Nama Cultural Festival in //Kharas to kick off on Thursday

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANHOOP, May 25 -The Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop was busy on Wednesday with preparations underway for the Nama Cultural Festival.

A range of cultural activities and plenty of entertainment is on offer at the four-day event from Thursday, 26 to Sunday, 29 May. Among them is a traditional Nama wedding on Saturday, 28 May.

Minister of Presidential Affairs, Christine Hoebes, will deliver the keynote on behalf of President Hage Geingob on Friday, 27 May. – Namibia Daily News