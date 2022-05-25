Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainmentArt & Culture Nama Cultural Festival in //Kharas to kick off on Thursday
Nama Cultural Festival in //Kharas to kick off on Thursday
Art & Culture

Nama Cultural Festival in //Kharas to kick off on Thursday

May 25, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANHOOP, May 25 -The Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop was busy on Wednesday with preparations underway for the Nama Cultural Festival.

A range of cultural activities and plenty of entertainment is on offer at the four-day event from Thursday, 26 to Sunday, 29 May. Among them is a traditional Nama wedding on Saturday, 28 May.

Minister of Presidential Affairs, Christine Hoebes, will deliver the keynote on behalf of President Hage Geingob on Friday, 27 May. – Namibia Daily News

 

Post Views: 126
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mushelenga wants more visitors at Oshakati Totem Expo

May 28, 2018

The 3rd Will is back with Season 3

July 16, 2018

Hunting season starts May

April 14, 2018

Otjozondjupa traditional food festival underway at Otjiwarongo

August 3, 2018

Famed band contributes to promoting China, Namibia tourism...

June 10, 2019

Namibia says major crayfish festival showcases potential areas...

May 2, 2022

Namibia observes World Pangolin Day, striving for raising...

February 20, 2022

Namibia hosts first Arts Summit of Southern Africa

August 21, 2018

Local entertainment the main attraction at Tourism Expo

May 29, 2018

‘Tales of Roses in Concrete’ to premier at...

April 16, 2018