Trending Now
Home National Zimbabwe boat capsize death toll rises to 46
Zimbabwe boat capsize death toll rises to 46
Rescue workers and local boat operators take part in ongoing search and recovery operations near the overturned passenger ferry on Lake Kariba, a day after the vessel capsized, in Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Admore Mbonda
National

Zimbabwe boat capsize death toll rises to 46

August 13, 2026

HARARE, Aug. 13– The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Lake Kariba of Zimbabwe has risen to 46, police said Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises Zimbabweans and relevant stakeholders that the death toll in the Kariba RIDA boat accident is now 46,” the police said in a statement on the social media platform X. “In the same vein, the names of the victims who perished in the accident will be released in due course.”

The southern African country’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Wednesday declared the accident a national disaster and directed relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families, including medical, psychological and funeral support.

The boat, which was traveling from Kariba town to the Chalala Fishing Camp, was reportedly carrying 144 passengers, five crew members and an unconfirmed number of children. A total of 77 people have been rescued from the lake.

A memorial service was held for the victims in a stadium in the resort town Thursday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 264
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Man on trial over paternity killing saga denies...

December 3, 2018

Dozens of homes destroyed as wildfires scorch Australia’s...

March 19, 2018

Hardap residents criticise resettlement programme

July 4, 2018

NASP team achieves bronze medal in Canada

July 11, 2018

Algerian president appoints new gov’t

September 15, 2025

Mashare women ask for a hand to set...

June 22, 2022

Namibians worried about COVID-19 impacts but believe prayer...

June 4, 2021

Malawi government condemns increasing violence against women, children

January 30, 2020

S. Africa records outbreak of African swine fever

January 27, 2023

Uganda rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

December 29, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.