Zimbabwe boat capsize death toll rises to 46

HARARE, Aug. 13– The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Lake Kariba of Zimbabwe has risen to 46, police said Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises Zimbabweans and relevant stakeholders that the death toll in the Kariba RIDA boat accident is now 46,” the police said in a statement on the social media platform X. “In the same vein, the names of the victims who perished in the accident will be released in due course.”

The southern African country’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Wednesday declared the accident a national disaster and directed relevant authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families, including medical, psychological and funeral support.

The boat, which was traveling from Kariba town to the Chalala Fishing Camp, was reportedly carrying 144 passengers, five crew members and an unconfirmed number of children. A total of 77 people have been rescued from the lake.

A memorial service was held for the victims in a stadium in the resort town Thursday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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