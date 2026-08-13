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Iran’s FM warns U.S. against “miscalculation” about Hormuz Strait
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Iran’s FM warns U.S. against “miscalculation” about Hormuz Strait

August 13, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 13– Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday warned the United States against making a “big miscalculation” about the Strait of Hormuz based on “fake intelligence.”

He issued the warning in a post on social media platform X one day after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on social media that the United States maintains “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz,” Araghchi said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the body responsible for maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, said, “Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality.”

“The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran’s conditions are accepted,” it added.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring the safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States after the two countries launched joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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