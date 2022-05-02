Namibia says major crayfish festival showcases potential areas of investment

WINDHOEK, May 2 — Namibia’s Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Derek Klazen says the country’s crayfish festival held in the southern town of Luderitz is a platform for the country to showcase potential areas of investment and create much-needed opportunities for the local inhabitants.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 13th crayfish festival on Sunday, Klazen said the hosting of the crayfish festival has been instrumental in diversifying the town’s economy.

“The festival provides a platform for small to medium enterprises to showcase their products and services to a wider audience. It is interesting to note how the Luderitz festival has made it possible for tourism and hospitality sectors to be the major direct beneficiaries,” he said.

The festival gives a platform for both the formal and informal sectors and also aims to create a vibrant multi-dimensional atmosphere for social activities, he said.

The festival took place from April 29 to May 1 in Luderitz, a town in southern Namibia. (Xinhua)