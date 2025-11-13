Craftsman’s vision is shaping youth, culture, and community

By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

Okahandja, Nov. 13 — In a small wooden workshop tucked behind the main road, the rhythm of chisels mixes with the laughter of young apprentices. Among them stands Johannes Jackson Diamba, a master craftsman whose hands have spent years turning raw timber into wildlife lions, giraffes, elephants, and dreams.

For Diamba, each carving is more than a piece of art; it’s a message of resilience and possibility for his community.

“Don’t sit idle,” he says, pausing to admire a newly finished kudu. “Be creative, start something, and show the world what you can do.”

His modest workshop has become a haven for local youth, where lessons in craftsmanship go hand in hand with lessons in courage. Here, young people learn to carve, polish, and imagine futures shaped by their own hands.

One teenager looks up from his work and says softly, “We must at least be given certificates.” His words reveal a deeper truth — a longing for recognition and the opportunity to turn skill into sustainable livelihood.

Across Okahandja, dozens of artisans share that same dream. Many work from roadside stalls and makeshift sheds, carving intricate wooden animals, bowls, and stools that celebrate Namibia’s cultural heritage. Yet, they struggle to find steady markets and formal spaces to sell their work.

“We craft with passion, but struggle to reach buyers,” says another woodworker. “Our art tells the story of who we are. We just need a place to showcase it.”

The artisans envision a dedicated marketplace a vibrant hub where locals and tourists can discover Okahandja’s talent, and where young carvers like Diamba’s apprentices can see their creativity rewarded.

Known as Namibia’s carving capital, Okahandja has long been home to some of the country’s most skilled woodworkers. With support from local authorities and community partners, artisans believe their craft could drive tourism, create jobs, and keep cultural traditions alive.

As the sun sets over the town, the sound of chisels continues from Diamba’s workshop steady, hopeful, and full of purpose. Each strike against the wood is a reminder that creativity can carve more than art it can carve a future.

