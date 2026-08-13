Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Flu kills 4 in Zimbabwe as health authorities urge public not to panic
Flu kills 4 in Zimbabwe as health authorities urge public not to panic
AfricaHEALTH

Flu kills 4 in Zimbabwe as health authorities urge public not to panic

August 13, 2026

HARARE, Aug. 13 — At least four people have died from influenza in Zimbabwe since January, health authorities said Thursday, allaying fears that the outbreak is linked to coronavirus.

Aspect Maunganidze, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, told a press conference that the country is experiencing a late seasonal peak of influenza due to a prolonged cold spell, with weekly cases reaching nearly 12,000.

“No coronavirus has been isolated from the influenza samples tested,” Maunganidze said, clarifying that lab tests identified predominantly Influenza A and B viruses.

While reassuring the public that there is no cause for panic, he advised high-risk groups, including infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions, to exercise caution and seek prompt medical attention if severe symptoms occur.

“Prompt medical attention should be sought where there is difficulty breathing, chest pain, persistent or very high fever, severe weakness or confusion, inability to drink or signs of dehydration, convulsions, or worsening symptoms after an initial improvement,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 106
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SADC Yet to Make Official Statement on Recent...

August 30, 2023

Top news items in major Zimbabwean media outlets

December 28, 2018

Child rescued from kidnappers’ clutch in E. Afghanistan

November 14, 2021

China to provide Zambia Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

May 13, 2021

15 civilians killed in Burkina Faso.

May 20, 2021

S. Sudan shuts down mobile phone firm over...

March 29, 2018

2 police officers die in shooting in S....

December 8, 2025

S. African economy expected to grow 1.3 pct...

January 10, 2019

41 killed in massive church fire in Egypt’s...

August 14, 2022

Ugandan president directs military to oversee COVID-19 screening...

July 31, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.