Flu kills 4 in Zimbabwe as health authorities urge public not to panic

HARARE, Aug. 13 — At least four people have died from influenza in Zimbabwe since January, health authorities said Thursday, allaying fears that the outbreak is linked to coronavirus.

Aspect Maunganidze, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, told a press conference that the country is experiencing a late seasonal peak of influenza due to a prolonged cold spell, with weekly cases reaching nearly 12,000.

“No coronavirus has been isolated from the influenza samples tested,” Maunganidze said, clarifying that lab tests identified predominantly Influenza A and B viruses.

While reassuring the public that there is no cause for panic, he advised high-risk groups, including infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions, to exercise caution and seek prompt medical attention if severe symptoms occur.

“Prompt medical attention should be sought where there is difficulty breathing, chest pain, persistent or very high fever, severe weakness or confusion, inability to drink or signs of dehydration, convulsions, or worsening symptoms after an initial improvement,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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