Sri Lankan president declares state of public emergency as extreme weather batters

COLOMBO, Nov. 29– Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a State of Public Emergency effective on Friday, as the country confronts one of its worst weather-related disasters in recent years.

The declaration, issued through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2464/30 and released on Saturday, grants the government sweeping authority under the Public Security Ordinance to impose emergency regulations nationwide.

Officials said the move is intended to protect public safety, maintain national stability, and accelerate disaster response as heavy rains, floods, landslides, and strong winds continue to affect large parts of the island.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division said Sri Lanka Police have established a Special Operations Unit at Police Headquarters under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The unit has opened dedicated landline and WhatsApp hotlines for public assistance.

Police officers nationwide have been assigned to rapid-response teams to manage weather-related emergencies within their divisions.

Boats, diving equipment, and other rescue gear are on standby for immediate deployment.

The Disaster Management Center, armed forces, and other agencies have been integrated into a joint emergency operations framework, the police said.

Authorities said additional security measures have been implemented to safeguard the homes and belongings of displaced families.

Police divisions have also been instructed to ensure the safety and welfare of people residing in temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has introduced special visa facilitation measures for foreign nationals stranded due to flight cancellations and weather-related travel disruptions.

Travelers unable to depart on or after Nov. 28 will be exempted from visa extension fees and overstay penalties. Holders of Tourist, Business, and Residence Visas have been granted a seven-day grace period to complete extension procedures.

The Department said visa extensions for short-term visitors can be completed online and that further updates will be issued as the situation evolves. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

