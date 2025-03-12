Trending Now
Bank Windhoek School Feeding Scheme receives N$412,000

March 12, 2025

12 March 2025, Windhoek — Bank Windhoek handed over N$412,000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief at Rocky Crest Primary School in Windhoek. In 2025, Imago Dei will facilitate the Bank Windhoek School Feeding Scheme, which will provide meals for schoolchildren at seven schools in seven areas of Namibia.

A team of volunteers and teachers assists in preparing and serving meals at various schools. As a connector of positive change, the Bank said that supporting many other initiatives, such as Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief, is part and parcel of its ethos in bringing about beneficial societal and economic improvements through activities and operations, aiming to make Namibia a better place for all its citizens.

Staff Reporter

