Spilling the Tea on Youth Unemployment: Old Mutual Foundation’s Inaugural Indaba

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 18 – The Old Mutual Foundation is delighted to unveil an exciting and unique event, the Old Mutual Foundation Indaba, scheduled for October 25, 2023. This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to tackling the critical issue of youth unemployment in Namibia by offering tangible solutions, insightful discussions, and valuable skill-building opportunities for young professionals.

The inaugural Indaba will carry the theme “Spilling the Tea on Youth Unemployment.” This full-day event is specially crafted to engage and empower Namibia’s Millennials and Gen-Z individuals, arming them with the knowledge, skills, and resources essential for navigating financial challenges, advancing their careers, and exploring entrepreneurial avenues. Indaba serves as a vital platform for open dialogue, innovative problem-solving, and networking opportunities.

Mignon du Preez, Executive of Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at Old Mutual Namibia Group, expresses her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “The 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba is more than just an event; it signifies our commitment to the future of Namibia’s youth. Our goal is to facilitate meaningful conversations, raise awareness about the intricacies of youth unemployment, and present practical solutions. We firmly believe that by empowering young professionals, we can forge a brighter future for our nation.”

Du Preez went on to emphasize, “The Indaba will enhance awareness among young professionals about the root causes and consequences of youth unemployment, motivating them to take proactive steps towards personal and professional growth.”

Ultimately, through the Indaba, the Old Mutual Foundation aims to deliver actionable financial solutions, career advancement strategies, and entrepreneurship opportunities. These will be showcased through interactive training sessions, providing concrete avenues for attendees to pursue their aspirations.