Namibian School’s Theatrical Talents Shine on National Stage

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 30 — Windhoek Gymnasium Senior Primary School made a remarkable impact at the Curro Create National Youth Theatre Festival with their captivating drama production, “Pluk vir my ‘n Reënboog.” This enchanting play, which explores the consequences of excessive social media usage among children and emphasizes the importance of friendship, follows a girl and her imaginary friends.

“Pluk vir my ‘n Reënboog” was not only the sole Namibian production but also one of only four chosen to compete in the finals held in Pretoria, South Africa on October 6, 2023. The 17-member cast achieved resounding success, securing several prestigious accolades. Mrs. Heila Ferreira, the Head of Culture at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School, received the Best Director award. The collective performance of the 17 cast members earned them the title of Best Ensemble, with Francine Coetzer’s exceptional portrayal in the lead role earning her the Best Actress award. Zay-qida Podewiltz displayed immense promise and was recognized as the Most Promising Actress.

Furthermore, the outstanding efforts of six cast members, namely Etuhole Phillemon, Francine Coetzer, Inge Müller, Lilibeth Bazuin, Selma Amunghete, and Zay-qida Podewiltz, were celebrated with the well-deserved honor of receiving theater wings.

This remarkable achievement at the festival serves as a testament to the talent, dedication, and hard work of the Windhoek Gymnasium Senior Primary School’s theatrical and technical team.

**Cast / Ensemble (in alphabetical order)**

– Christine Zikhali – Ensemble

– Etuhole Phillemon – Ensemble (Juf. Raseman)

– Faith Tambrescu – Ensemble

– Francine Coetzer – Retha Reënboogkind

– Gabrielle Nases – Ensemble (busbestuurder)

– Georgina Cortez – Ensemble

– Inge Müller – Ensemble (deeg)

– JP Lambert – Ensemble

– Lilibeth Bazuin – Ensemble (brood)

– Molly Kambala – Ensemble

– Nicolas Garrels – Ensemble

– Savelia Endjala – Ensemble

– Selma Amunghete – Koepie die Kabouter

– Stiaan Rossouw – Ensemble

– Zay-qida Podewiltz – Kok Louie

**Crew**

– Heila Ferreira – Director

– Carin Neethling – Director’s Assistant

– Lisa Hugo – Stage Manager

– Amy Hauptfleisch – Stage Manager

– Andries Alberts – Sound

– Kevin Beukes – Lighting