From Unam Graduate to Security Guard

DIVUNDU, 30 SEPT – Makeva Ida had the world in the palm of her hands, or at least she thought when she was summoned and capped during her graduation ceremony. However, a career in her field of study has not yet materialized, thrusting her toward the profession of a security guard.

The 26-year old University of Namibia (UNAM) graduate works for Tanhwe Security Company as a resort to provide a suitable life for herself and her family. Ida graduated from Unam Rundu campus in 2019 after majoring in languages and was awarded a diploma in Junior Primary Education.

During an interview with Namibia Daily News, Ida shed some light on her story.

“Some people ask me why would I be a security guard when I am a graduate? I tell them I don’t feel bad and I don’t have a problem with what I do because I have accepted my current situation. Further, it’s not like I failed in school, but due to some circumstances beyond my control, I have to keep myself busy with whatever comes my way. When my time comes then I will walk with pride and with my head held up high because I am a true fighter who refuses to give up on myself.”

Her character is strong and her attitude toward life is something that should be the benchmark for the youth who find themselves in turmoil. She said: “Life is a challenge and I am not afraid to face those challenges. I was never born with a silver spoon in my mouth, so what would I be scared of to hustle? My brothers and sisters out there, shove that pride in your pocket and face the true world to conquer it.” – NDN Staffer