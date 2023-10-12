Capricorn Group’s Changemakers Make a Difference for Vulnerable Girls in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 12 — On October 11th, the world celebrated International Day of the Girl Child, an annual and globally recognized observance dedicated to empowering girls and raising awareness of the challenges they face. In commemoration of this significant day, the Capricorn Group and its dedicated employees, known as Changemakers, made a heartfelt contribution by donating 15,800 sanitary pads and 270 reusable pads to over 70 vulnerable young girls from orphanages and disadvantaged communities in Windhoek, all under the banner of the “Dignity for Every Girl” initiative.

Often, the phenomenon known as “period poverty” forces girls to miss school for several days and directly impacts their dignity as young females. In a bid to restore their dignity and shine a light on the challenges these girls confront, Capricorn Group seized the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child to provide tangible support to Namibia’s Girl Child. They called upon their employees to contribute sanitary pads, and the Changemakers from the Group and its subsidiaries, Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management, went the extra mile to purchase sanitary pads in support of the “Dignity for Every Girl” initiative.

The Group’s generous donation ensured that 70 young girls would receive a monthly supply of disposable sanitary pads for a year, along with three washable pads that can last up to five years. These reusable/washable sanitary pads, accompanied by a helpful guidance booklet, were procured by the Capricorn Foundation through DEAR (Daring Eagle Attaining Results) Girl Namibia. DEAR Girl Namibia has been a long-standing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner of the Capricorn Foundation, with a strong focus on empowering and inspiring Namibian girls, particularly in underserved communities.

“Research has shown that underprivileged girls often face challenges to their dignity and education due to inadequate access to feminine hygiene products. Capricorn Group is committed to supporting initiatives that address the basic needs of the vulnerable, especially our youth. This is why we encouraged our employees, in line with our Group’s mission of being ‘Connectors of Positive Change,’ to participate in this initiative. They not only donated these essential feminine hygiene products but also spent quality time with the group of 70 girls. In this way, we are collectively taking steps to empower and support young girls while addressing the issue of period poverty,” expressed Marlize Horn, Group Executive of Brand and Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

The handover of the sanitary pads was marked by an afternoon filled with enjoyable activities, a hearty meal for the girls, and an inspirational talk delivered by Justine Andreas, the founder of Dear Girl Namibia. The remaining pads donated by Capricorn Group’s employees will be distributed by Imago Dei, one of Capricorn Group’s CSR implementation partners, to vulnerable girls in other communities.

Earlier this year, the Capricorn Foundation committed N$168,210.00 to DEAR Girl Namibia, enabling them to support 500 girls in various schools across the nation with sanitary products and informative booklets. Since July 2023, this initiative has benefited schools such as Okulupa Combined School, Oshigambo High School in the Oshikoto region, Da Palm Senior Secondary School in the Erongo region, Uitkoms Primary School in the Hardap region, and schools in Kavango West and Omusati regions, with additional outreach programs planned for Kavango West and Omusati regions.

Capricorn Group’s Changemaker program has cultivated a solid reputation for the Group as a Connector of Positive Change within communities. Employees are committed to continuously seeking opportunities to bring about positive change in Namibian communities and contribute to social welfare throughout the country.