Namibian sports academy drives volleyball promotion among youth

WINDHOEK, Jan. 8 — Local Namibian Afrocat Sports Academy hosted a volleyball skills camp here on Saturday to develop young talents and unleash a passion for the game.

The academy’s head coach Ishitile Alosius said the community initiative imparted various volleyball skills, including the game’s rules, techniques such as setting, blocking and serving, and other basics of playing volleyball.

“Key skills in sports in Namibia, in particular volleyball, remain a challenge, which we aim to bridge with this training. We also hope to grow the sport to reach the level of other sports in popularity,” he said.

The skills gained will aid young players to transition from secondary school and amateur players to club level, where players can qualify to play in national and more significant leagues.

The skills camp attracted over 50 players.

Alosius said the training also included a session for beginners, intermediate and experienced players, allowing them to promote mentorship, sharing of best practices and networking.

The camp’s organizer Dimitri Bittler said the community drive further promoted psychological wellness.

“Education on mental wellness in sports ensures awareness for players on and off the field to deliver their full potential. Psychological well-being helps them tackle challenges and is central to a holistic performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the training has aided the young players’ efforts to grow in volleyball.

“I now have a different sense of purpose and duty to the volleyball game. I also learned more about the rules and respect for other players,” said 19-year-old player Tomas David.

According to Bittler, the training also served as a platform for scouting for new talent by local sports clubs.

“Moreover, [it’s a platform] for volleyball players to gain loyalty to the game and promote participation because there are limited opportunities for athletes in Namibia. We are mandated to empower the community,” he concluded. (Xinhua)