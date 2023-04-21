Trending Now
Namibian students gain insight and guidance at Sanlam/NUST Career Fair 2023.
Youth

Namibian students gain insight and guidance at Sanlam/NUST Career Fair 2023.

April 21, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 21 — SANLAM and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) have successfully launched the 2023 Career Fair under the theme “Towards Human-Centric Innovation and Sustainability”. The event, which took place from April 19-20 at the NUST campus, aimed to provide career guidance and match individuals with the occupation that suits them best.

SANLAM sponsored the event and contributed N$79,000 towards its success. The financial services company recognizes that choosing a career is one of the most crucial decisions one makes in life and, therefore, aims to provide learners with the necessary tools and information to make informed decisions about their future.

The event was part of SANLAM’s commitment to the development of Namibian youth, as the country’s future leaders. As part of this commitment, SANLAM launched the Financial Wellness education initiative, which includes providing a financial advisor stationed at the university every Thursday.

The SANLAM/NUST Career Fair was a free platform available to students and learners. It provided the opportunity to network, gain practical knowledge in their area of career interest, and ultimately work towards a better future. Wendy Naruses, Marketing and Communications Manager (Distribution) added that “Youth development and sustainability are two very important elements that contribute to the growth of our economy; therefore, we are honoured to be the main sponsor for this initiative.” – Namibia Daily News

