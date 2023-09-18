Namibia’s Deputy Minister Defends President’s Congratulations to Zimbabwean President

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 18 — Namibia’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu, has come forward to offer support for President Hage Geingob’s congratulatory message to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his election victory last month.

Matundu made these statements during a parliamentary session on Thursday in response to questions posed by Maximalliant Katjimune, a parliamentarian from the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

President Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the Zimbabwean presidential elections in August, securing 52.6% of the votes according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s announcement. However, the SADC Observer Mission, tasked with overseeing the elections, deemed them inconsistent with Zimbabwe’s constitution, electoral laws, and the democratic principles outlined by SADC.

In her response to Katjimune’s inquiries about why President Geingob had extended congratulations to Mnangagwa despite the SADC Observer Mission’s assessment, Matundu explained that diplomatic norms dictate that heads of state should congratulate their counterparts upon the declaration of election results.

Matundu went on to emphasize that the official opposition party, the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC), did not file any grievances with the Electoral Court. She highlighted that in any democratic system, legal avenues exist for addressing election-related concerns, and it falls upon concerned parties to pursue these channels.

According to Matundu, in the absence of a legal challenge, President Mnangagwa’s inauguration took place on September 4th, aligning with relevant constitutional provisions.

Matundu also clarified the role of Electoral Observation Missions, stating that their purpose is not to validate or invalidate election outcomes but to enhance accountability, transparency, and participation, which are fundamental to democratic processes in the region. She emphasized the importance of these missions in consolidating democracy in Southern Africa.

Responding to Katjimune’s query about potential concerns regarding Namibia’s 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections, given the government’s support for elections like Zimbabwe’s, Matundu reassured that Namibia remains committed to upholding high standards of transparency, accountability, and good governance. She pointed out the existence of institutions safeguarding individual rights, including the right to vote.

Regarding the support for regimes perceived as despotic, Matundu explained that Namibia and Zimbabwe share common values of regional peace, stability, and socio-economic development. She underscored Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic governance and the peaceful conduct of its elections, as acknowledged by several international organizations.

Matundu concluded by emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation among member states to address challenges and strengthen democratic institutions in the region through established mechanisms and processes.

– Namibia Daily News