Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Kenya nominates candidate for Commonwealth top post
(Special for CAFS) Kenya nominates candidate for Commonwealth top post
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Kenya nominates candidate for Commonwealth top post

written by Paulina Meke August 30, 2021

NAIROBI, Aug. 30 — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday nominated Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
Kenyatta said Juma who formerly served in the same capacity in the Foreign Affairs docket has the right credentials to be the seventh Secretary-General to the Commonwealth.
Juma has also served as Kenya’s ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, and Permanent Representative to the African Union.
Kenyatta called for the support of Kenyans and endorsement from the Commonwealth fraternity and expressed hope that the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit will consider Juma’s nomination favorably. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenyan police arrests 71 foreigners headed for Oman

September 15, 2018

Two lawmakers shot dead after peace rally in...

March 27, 2019

(Special for CAFS) Kenyan president vows to remain...

June 2, 2021

S. Africa to remain at lockdown level 4...

July 12, 2021

Top news items in major S. African news...

June 3, 2018

UN calls on Africa to adopt electric vehicles...

March 15, 2018

Rwanda and France to “relate much better:” Kagame

May 28, 2021

Breaking news :Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died...

March 17, 2021

Lungu declares Friday, August 13, as a public...

August 8, 2021

Climate fund approves 33.7 mln USD to help...

July 3, 2021