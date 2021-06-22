Rwanda bars movements to capital city amid rise in COVID-19 infections

KIGALI, June 22 — The Rwandan government announced that movements between the capital city Kigali and the rest of the country will be prohibited from Wednesday except for essential services and goods transportation, as a response to the recent rise of COVID-19 infections.

The cabinet also decided to cut off movements between nationwide districts, said a cabinet communique issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The curfew hours are extended by two more hours, starting from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to the communique.

“For the past 12 days, our country has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections. Rwandans need to remain vigilant and observe COVID-19 preventive guidelines,” Sabin Nsanzimana, director-general of Rwanda Biomedical Center, told Xinhua.

Rwandans have become complacent about COVID-19 preventive measures, which has led to a spike in infections and transmission rates, he noted.

The central African nation on Sunday reported 622 new cases, bringing the national tally to 31,435.

