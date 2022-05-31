Trending Now
Over 100 gold miners killed in clashes in Chad: official
Over 100 gold miners killed in clashes in Chad: official

May 31, 2022

N’DJAMENA, May 31 — Over 100 gold miners have been killed and some 40 have been injured in violence that erupted last week at the Kouri Bougoudi gold site in the north of Chad, an official said Monday.
Images circulating on Chadian social media in recent days showed piled-up or charred bodies in the gold-bearing area, in the Tibesti region that borders Libya.
“It is rather an argument between two individuals and afterwards, it led to row fights,” Daoud Yaya Brahim, a minister delegate to the Presidency of the Council, was quoted by local media as saying.
An army unit stationed in Kouri Bougoudi, 35 kilometres from the gold site where the conflict broke out, has been dispatched to intervene between the belligerents, he added.
“The operation of the site is suspended, and all foreigners are being transported to Libya and Chadians to Wour, with the means of the army,” the official said.
Since 2017, gold mining in Tibesti, a mountainous area, has attracted tens of thousands of Chadians, and gold miners from Libya, Niger and other neighbouring countries, news reports said.  (Xinhua)

 

