15 civilians killed in Burkina Faso.

OUAGADOUGOU, May 20 — At least 15 civilians were killed in an attack by heavily armed unidentified gunmen Tuesday night in northern Burkina Faso, an official source said Wednesday.

The attack took place in Adjarara, located at about seven km from Tin-Akoff in the province of Oudalan, close to the border with Mali.

In a separate incident, at least 12 suspected terrorists were killed Tuesday during a joint sweep operation by Burkina Faso army and its auxiliaries in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, said the source.

The operation was conducted in the Bangao locality, the commune of Tin-Akoff in the troubled Sahel region of Burkina Faso, according to the regional directorate of communication.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation, with more than 1,000 people killed and over 1 million displaced in terrorist attacks. Xinhua