South Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000

CAPE TOWN, July 16 -- South Africa's COVID-19 cases on Wednesday reached 311,049, comprising about half of the cumulative number of confirmed cases on the African continent. A total of 12,757 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update. Meanwhile, 107 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,453. The total number of recoveries stood at 160,693, with a recovery rate of 51.7 percent, the minister said. Gauteng, the smallest but most populous province in the country, remained the epicenter of the pandemic with 112,714 cases, followed by Western Cape with 81,556 cases. South Africa has become of one of the top 10 worst-hit countries in the pandemic, but its mortality rate is among the lowest globally. Xinhua