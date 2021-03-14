Live COVID-19 updates: Brazil reports 76,178 new cases.

BEIJING, March 14 -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. - - - - SAO PAULO -- Brazil reported 76,178 new COVID-19 cases with 1,997 deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. Brazil has thus registered 11,439,558 cases with 277,102 deaths so far, it said. - - - - BUENOS AIRES -- South American trade bloc Southern Common Market (Mercosur) Summit of Heads of State will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Argentine Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday. "Given the health situation affecting the countries of the region, President Alberto Fernandez instructed Foreign Minister Felipe Sola to inform his Mercosur peers that the meeting to mark 30 years of the bloc, scheduled for March 26 in Buenos Aires, will take place virtually," the Foreign Ministry explained in a statement. - - - - ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia registered 1,483 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 174,054, the country's Ministry of Health said. The ministry said 30 new deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,540. - - - - BEIJING -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday. Ten new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.