Child rescued from kidnappers' clutch in E. Afghanistan
Child rescued from kidnappers’ clutch in E. Afghanistan

November 14, 2021

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Nov. 14 — Security personnel have rescued a child from the clutch of kidnappers in the eastern Nangarhar province and arrested six alleged kidnappers, head of the provincial office of the General Directorate of Intelligence Mohammad Bashir said Sunday.

A group of kidnappers, said the official, abducted the child from Daka village in Momandara district of Nangarhar province months ago, and finally the security personnel were able to rescue the child and arrested six kidnappers.

The rescued child has returned to her family safe and sound recently, the official added.

Bashir also noted that the security forces will continue to crack down on criminals to ensure law and order in the province.
In another development, personnel of the intelligence agency rescued a young man from kidnappers in the capital city Kabul on Wednesday. – XINHUA

