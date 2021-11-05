Trending Now
Gambian president promises peaceful handover of power if he loses election
Gambian president promises peaceful handover of power if he loses election

November 5, 2021

BANJUL, Nov. 5 — Gambian President Adama Barrow on Thursday promised to peacefully hand over power if he loses the upcoming presidential election in December.

“I am a democrat. It is the Gambian people who make the decision. And Gambian people, whatever they decide I will respect that,” the president said to journalists after submitting his credentials at the country’s Independent Electoral Commission in Kanifing.

Barrow also advised the electoral body to remain independent in its functions to ensure a level playing field so that all parties will be able to accept the results, the final decision of the Gambian people.

Barrow’s reelection will be challenged by a list of other nominees, including Ousainou Darboe, veteran lawyer and leader of the biggest opposition party United Democratic Party. – XINHUA

