Namibia to clash with Zimbabwe in maiden international cricket home series for over 50s.

WINDHOEK, March 31 -- Namibia will host the first-ever international home series for Over 50's cricketers in Windhoek, from April 1 to 5. Cricket Namibia marketing manager, Natalia Nauyoma told Xinhua on Tuesday, that all players must be at least 50 years of age for the Castle Lite Over 50's Easter Festival, which is set to bring massive exposure and experience for the home team. "Zimbabwe is a full member of the ICC and quite a few of the visitors played Test and ODI cricket for Zimbabwe during their playing careers. The series will test the ability and competitiveness of the Namibia ns," Namibia n team vice-captain, Francois Erasmus added. According to Erasmus, Namibia looks forward to hosting their African neighbor Zimbabwe as they have a rich cricket playing heritage and culture. "We are proud to host them with the blessing of our sports council, Cricket Namibia , and our sponsors Castle Lite and FNB Namibia ," he added.