AU expresses condolences, solidarity following earthquakes in Venezuela

ADDIS ABABA, June 26 — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has expressed deep solidarity of the pan-African bloc to the government and people of Venezuela, following the strong earthquakes that struck the South American country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the chairperson conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a swift and full recovery.

“In these painful circumstances, the chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people,” the statement said.

Youssouf also paid tribute to the courage and dedication of the rescue teams and all the personnel mobilized to assist the affected populations.

He also expressed his hope that relief, recovery, and reconstruction efforts will enable the affected communities to overcome this difficult ordeal as soon as possible.

Venezuela’s health ministry has raised the death toll to at least 235 on Thursday evening after the twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 and striking just 40 seconds apart late Wednesday.

The number of injured has climbed to 4,300, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with state television on Thursday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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