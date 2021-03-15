Namibian artists harness art to rsise awareness on COVID-19.

WINDHOEK, March 15 — With a deep and crystal clear voice, Prince Kamaazengi Marenga I, whose stage name is Prince K, recited a poem on the impact of COVID-19 on socialisation, health and way of doing things.

“Poetry and arts play a significant role in relating experiences and how people negate the new normal, hence my participation in the session,” he said.

Namibian artists are embracing poetry and storytelling to relay experiences and enforce adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures amid spiralling cases in the country.

Xinhua