Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year at 2021 Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, March 15 -- American singer Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted" at the 63rd Grammy Awards being held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Eilish came with four nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Besides Record of the Year, Eilish also took home with her brother the award of Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die." During last year's awards show, Eilish swept all four major categories including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles with performances of music celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. But there are no in-person guests at the show. The music's biggest night in the United States, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, was postponed six weeks over concerns about further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xinhua