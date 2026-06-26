ASEAN pushes forward science, technology, innovation agenda

VIENTIANE, June 26 — The 22nd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation (AMMSTI-22) and related meetings were opened here on Friday, themed “Advancing ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation (APASTI) for a Resilient, Sustainable and Competitive ASEAN.”

The meeting was chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnomek, and attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, ministers, and high-level representatives from ASEAN member states, according to the ministry’s report on Friday.

In his opening remarks, Thongsalith highlighted that ASEAN is operating in a period marked by rapid technological change, climate challenges, economic uncertainty, and evolving social needs. He stressed that science and technology are essential foundations for economic growth, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life across the region.

He added that the meeting underscores the importance of investment in education, research, human capital, and entrepreneurship, expressing confidence that the discussions would further advance ASEAN cooperation and support the implementation of the ASEAN Science, Technology and Innovation Action Plan 2026-2035 (APASTI 2026-2035).

In his speech, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn emphasized that science, technology, and innovation are central to ASEAN’s agenda, driving economic growth, strengthening resilience, and improving competitiveness.

He also urged member states to translate commitments into action, stating that timely decisions will determine ASEAN’s role in the global innovation economy. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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