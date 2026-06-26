Cambodian king sends condolences after tragic Venezuela quakes

PHNOM PENH, June 26– Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Venezuela on Friday, following Wednesday’s tragic twin earthquakes.

In a condolence message to Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, the king said that he was deeply saddened to learn of the catastrophic earthquakes that had struck Venezuela.

He said the powerful twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, had caused an immense humanitarian tragedy. “At this time of profound grief, I wish to convey to Your Excellency and through Your Excellency to the Government and the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy,” Sihamoni said.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families, those who have been injured and all those whose lives have been profoundly affected by this tragic disaster,” he added.

The monarch was confident that under Rodriguez’s leadership, the strength, resilience and solidarity of the Venezuelan people will enable them to overcome this difficult ordeal and advance steadily toward recovery and reconstruction.

According to Venezuela’s health ministry, the death toll from the two powerful earthquakes rose to 235 as of Thursday evening, with 4,300 injured and hundreds still trapped under rubble. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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