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China’s top legislator meets Bangladeshi PM
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China’s top legislator meets Bangladeshi PM

June 26, 2026

BEIJING, June 26 — Zhao Leji, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Friday in Beijing.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carry forward and practice the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the continuous development of China-Bangladesh relations.

China’s NPC is ready to work with Bangladesh’s National Parliament to deepen the exchange of experience in legislation and supervision and create a favorable legal environment for practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhao said.

Rahman stressed that Bangladesh adheres to the one-China principle, supports the series of global initiatives proposed by China, and looks forward to strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation with China and deepening exchanges between legislative bodies. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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