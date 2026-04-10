Singapore, Cambodia sign food security pact to strengthen rice trade cooperation

SINGAPORE, April 10 — Singapore and Cambodia on Friday signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) to strengthen food security and bilateral rice trade amid rising global supply chain uncertainties, Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said.

Under the MOC, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to open trade and to avoid unnecessary restrictions, with Cambodia agreeing to support rice sales to Singapore on mutually agreed terms upon request, according to a statement.

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said ongoing geopolitical tensions have increased the risk of global food supply disruptions, adding that the agreement is a “win-win” that strengthens bilateral cooperation in food trade and security.

The pact is Singapore’s third food security agreement of its kind, following similar arrangements with Vietnam and Thailand, said the statement, noting that such partnerships are key to keeping food supply flowing during disruptions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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