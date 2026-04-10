Trending Now
Home InternationalClimate and Weather New Zealand warns of severe impacts from Cyclone Vaianu
New Zealand warns of severe impacts from Cyclone Vaianu
FILE PHOTO: General view of the area where a landslide occurred due to flooding, in Auckland, New Zealand, January 30, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from video. Newshub/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS
Climate and WeatherCurrent AffairsDisasterInternationalOceaniatragedy

New Zealand warns of severe impacts from Cyclone Vaianu

April 10, 2026

WELLINGTON, April 10 — New Zealand warned of severe impacts as Cyclone Vaianu approaches the country.

Authorities are urging farmers, growers and rural communities to prepare for heavy rains and damaging winds.

The government said in a statement on Friday that Cyclone Vaianu could bring significant rainfall and gale-force winds across the North Island and upper South Island from late Saturday through Monday, with possible effects on the Chatham Islands.

New Zealand’s meteorological service has issued multiple orange warnings for heavy rains and strong winds, with gusts of around 140 km/h forecast for the Coromandel region.

The government told rural residents to prepare for power and communications outages, and move stocks to higher ground if necessary. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2nd LD: Blast at mosque in C. Syria’s...

December 26, 2025

Port City Colombo secures 300 mln USD in...

January 15, 2026

Xinhua president meets UN global communications chief

June 17, 2024

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021

GDP growth in West African monetary bloc slows...

September 18, 2025

Dominican Republic to allow U.S. to use its...

November 27, 2025

Philippine rescuers recover bodies of 3 missing fisherfolk

September 24, 2025

Rear Admiral Sacheus Randy !Gonteb Appointed Navy Commander

December 24, 2024

Israeli attempt to take over Gaza City must...

August 11, 2025

Iron ore futures close lower

September 12, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.