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WHO chief urges Israel to reverse evacuation order in Beirut
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WHO chief urges Israel to reverse evacuation order in Beirut

April 9, 2026

GENEVA, April 9 — World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged Israel to rescind an evacuation order covering a district in Beirut, warning that it puts hundreds of patients at serious risk.

In a post on social media platform X, Tedros said the evacuation order issued by the Israeli Defense Forces targets the Jnah area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where two major referral hospitals – Rafik Hariri University Hospital and Al Zahraa Hospital – are located.

He noted that “no alternative medical facilities” are available to accommodate around 450 patients from the two hospitals, including 40 in intensive care units (ICU), making evacuation “operationally unfeasible.”

Both hospitals are operating at full capacity, including treating those injured in the April 8 strikes, he added. Tedros said the affected area also includes a health ministry complex and five shelters housing more than 5,000 people. He called on Israel to “ensure the protection of all health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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