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Ukraine says Russian drone hit Kiev nuclear research institute
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Ukraine says Russian drone hit Kiev nuclear research institute

October 1, 2026

KIEV, Oct. 1 — A Russian drone struck the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, which houses the Kiev research reactor WWR-M, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The attack took place at 6:18 p.m. local time (1518 GMT) on Wednesday and caused a fire, but no casualties were reported, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) said in a statement.

The reactor itself and its safety-critical systems were not damaged, and no changes in background radiation levels have been detected, the agency said.

According to the SNRIU, the reactor has been shut down since February 2022 to minimize radiation risks and its core has been fully unloaded.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the incident. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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