Silencing guns remains challenge in Africa: AUC chief

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 14 — Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Saturday expressed concern over Africa’s inability to address peace and security perils across different parts of the continent.

The AUC chief made the remarks during the opening session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, which runs on Saturday and Sunday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

“Our summit is taking place in a geopolitical context of crisis, both on the continent and throughout the world. Silencing the Guns on our continent remains a challenge,” Youssouf told African leaders.

Acknowledging the political and institutional fragility of several African countries as a source of continental concern, he said “open and latent conflicts are becoming chronic.”

“Unconstitutional changes of government are resurfacing, reminding us of the dark days following independence,” he said. Highlighting the situation in Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Somalia, among others, Youssouf said “our peoples continue to pay a heavy price for instability.”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the 55-member continental organization noted that the recent “upheaval in the international order is certainly having a significant impact on the affairs of the continent.”

Noting that multilateralism is being “severely tested with the rise of unilateralism and protectionism,” he said Africa needs to strengthen its continental unity to withstand external shocks.

“Major political and economic blocs are preparing for this global polarization. Africa is certainly part of the Global South, but Africa has its own distinctive character and identity,” he said.

“Faced with this situation, Africa must strengthen itself by accelerating its political and economic integration programs. Pan-African institutions must redouble their efforts and determination. Agenda 2063 and its flagship programs must guide us toward the Africa we envision — strong, autonomous, and prosperous,” Youssouf said.

The two-day summit, which brings together leaders from AU members, was launched under the AU’s 2026 theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, for his part, underscored the need to harness Africa’s demographic dividend as a vital imperative for holistic development.

“Today, many African economies are among the fastest-growing in the world,” Abiy said. “Yet growth alone is not enough. Our greatest wealth is our people.

By 2035, Africa will add more young people to the global workforce than the rest of the world combined. This demographic reality must be harnessed with purpose.

Numbers alone will not deliver prosperity.” The opening session drew African heads of state and government, alongside leaders of continental and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

