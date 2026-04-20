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Iran considers fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz: envoy
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Iran considers fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz: envoy

April 20, 2026

MOSCOW, April 20 — Iran is considering introducing tolls for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and is working to ensure safe passage in the waters, Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

In an interview with Russian newspaper Vedomosti published Monday, Jalali said details have not yet been finalized, noting that the Iranian parliament is developing various options regarding this issue.

Jalali added that Iran had notified other countries about the new legal framework governing the strategic waterway well in advance, and over the past 50 days, the republic’s authorities “have clearly outlined all their objectives and issues.”

The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since Saturday evening and will not open until the United States lifts its naval blockade on the waterway.

The IRGC said that the move came after the United States violated its commitments under the two-week ceasefire, which took effect on April 8, and failed to end its naval blockade against Iranian vessels and ports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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